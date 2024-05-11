Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Nelson Dias Sells 285 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CRO Nelson Dias sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $24,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nelson Dias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Nelson Dias sold 491 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $41,892.12.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Nelson Dias sold 375 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $31,368.75.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ALTR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.64. 241,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,668. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.56, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALTR

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,920 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,309.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,351 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 92,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $512,100,000 after acquiring an additional 182,840 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the software’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5,564.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,043 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.