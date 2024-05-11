Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,514 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology makes up 3.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $58,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 758,640 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 673,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,024,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 178.0% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 833,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after acquiring an additional 533,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,811.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 503,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 477,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. 472,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,987. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

