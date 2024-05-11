Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,489,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,238,000. Hollysys Automation Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.40% of Hollysys Automation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

HOLI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.55. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

(Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.