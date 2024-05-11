Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 68,563 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

LBAI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 129,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $858.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBAI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

Further Reading

