Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys 1,179,550 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1,128.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284,050 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179,550 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises 10.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Splunk worth $195,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,526,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,094,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 360,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK remained flat at $156.90 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.80 and its 200-day moving average is $153.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Splunk

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.