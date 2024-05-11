Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALGT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.13.

ALGT traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.44. 465,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,398. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

