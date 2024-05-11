Alight (NYSE:ALIT) PT Lowered to $11.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Alight alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alight

Alight Stock Performance

Alight stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.67. 13,450,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,424,332.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,385,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Motco purchased a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 86.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.