Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TSE AQN traded down C$0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.98. 5,602,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.21. The firm has a market cap of C$6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$6.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of C$908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6866359 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

