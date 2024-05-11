Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AQN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,610,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

