Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 456,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,593. Alector has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.31. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alector will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $41,526.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,485.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,842,629.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,554 shares of company stock valued at $211,434. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alector by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Alector by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

