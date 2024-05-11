Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 151,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 112,917 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 143,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 28,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

