Aladar Szalay Sells 6,025 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $22,111.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,189,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,221.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genelux alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Aladar Szalay sold 33,061 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $109,101.30.

On Monday, April 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 6,403 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $20,809.75.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Aladar Szalay sold 8,064 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $28,224.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $50,588.43.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Aladar Szalay sold 48,683 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $171,850.99.

Genelux Stock Performance

Genelux stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Genelux Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GNLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Genelux by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Genelux by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Genelux by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Genelux by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Genelux by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.