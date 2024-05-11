Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AKTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 19,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

