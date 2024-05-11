Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

