Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $11.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. 9,731,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $129.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

