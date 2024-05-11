Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

AKAM traded down $11.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. 9,731,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after buying an additional 407,321 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 228,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,266,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $134,923,000 after acquiring an additional 228,200 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

