Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.69. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.