Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

ABNB traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,524,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

