Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $151.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,338,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

