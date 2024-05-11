Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Citigroup

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.13.

ABNB traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.32. 5,524,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.69. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 32.8% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

