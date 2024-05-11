Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.13.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.