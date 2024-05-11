Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $156.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $160.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.32. 5,524,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.