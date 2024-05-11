Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $92,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,877,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,047,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,339,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,680,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,569. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.