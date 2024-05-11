Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at TD Cowen

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.80.

AL stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

