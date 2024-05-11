Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 213.1% from the April 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.32.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aileron Therapeutics

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,779,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aileron Therapeutics news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $53,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,569.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.34% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

