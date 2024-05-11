Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.53.

Affirm Stock Down 9.3 %

AFRM stock traded down $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,419,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,443. Affirm has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,647,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,150,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

