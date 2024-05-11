Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AFRM. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.53.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 8,419,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,443. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after buying an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Affirm by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,759,000 after buying an additional 218,720 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Affirm by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after buying an additional 749,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Affirm by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,895,000 after buying an additional 153,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

