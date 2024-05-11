Aemetis’ (AMTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aemetis’ FY2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Aemetis stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 470,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,564. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter worth $166,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aemetis by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 253,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 10,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

