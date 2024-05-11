Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $3.23. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 296,403 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Solutions

In other news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,099.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atairos Partners GP Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 4,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,428 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $2,956,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 84.8% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 734,020 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 546.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 678,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 573,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.