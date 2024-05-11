AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on May 28th

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

AdvanSix has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

AdvanSix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $667.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.61 and a beta of 1.74. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,799.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,784,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,799.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $578,848 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

