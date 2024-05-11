ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 1477602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insider Activity

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $2,527,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,208,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,846.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 248,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 103,464 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.