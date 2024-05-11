ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

ADMA traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,700,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $2,527,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,208,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,846.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 113,184 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,204,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 840,761 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

