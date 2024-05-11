Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.57.

ADUS opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.01. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $109.42.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,910,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 288,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

