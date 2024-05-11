ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.36.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 1.0 %

ACVA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.29. 976,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $558,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,972.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,972.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,999 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $2,302,481.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,704.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,099. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after buying an additional 1,010,941 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,561,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after buying an additional 313,856 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,611,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 142,296 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 350,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

