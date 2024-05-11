ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. 2,310,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,760. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,977.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $92,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $650,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,977.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

