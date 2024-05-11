ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $21.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

ACAD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,760. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $650,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $92,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,116 shares of company stock worth $1,625,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.