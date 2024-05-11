ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $30.19 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,760. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $542,977.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

