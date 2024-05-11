abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFL opened at $10.23 on Friday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

