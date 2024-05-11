Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 10,986 Shares of Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,508.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,140,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,026,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $145,911.06.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $353,648.04.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,573 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $217,603.49.

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 120,304 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,952.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,529 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $269,340.48.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,022 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $26,043.36.

On Thursday, April 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 81,738 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,246.40.

NYSE:HQL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 12.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 347,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 5.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 78.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 75.7% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 327,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 140,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

