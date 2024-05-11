Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.6% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of IAF stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

