ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $318,036.24 and $0.36 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001536 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.66 or 0.99978276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004093 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000318 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

