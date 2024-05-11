A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASCB opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

