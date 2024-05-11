97,323 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,000. Fiserv comprises about 3.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.22. 2,055,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,275. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average of $140.16.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

