8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 8X8

8X8 Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 1,693,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

In related news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,289 shares of company stock worth $81,979. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.