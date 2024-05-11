40,126 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.09 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

