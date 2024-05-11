377,637 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 377,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,525,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Everest Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,328,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,752,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,360,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,981,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Everest Group stock opened at $382.77 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.96.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.