36,092 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

