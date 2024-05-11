3,321 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,987,000 after purchasing an additional 161,818 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 41.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,774 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,667,000 after purchasing an additional 89,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 35.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 709,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,585,000 after purchasing an additional 187,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $264.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.00. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

