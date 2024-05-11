30,609 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genworth Financial Price Performance
GNW remained flat at $6.62 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,658. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Genworth Financial Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
