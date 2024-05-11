27,241 Shares in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

NR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.57. 565,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $644.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.